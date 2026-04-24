Hyderabad food safety busts tea adulteration racket, seizes 4,500kg
India
Hyderabad's food safety team just busted a big tea adulteration racket, raiding 15 spots and seizing 4,500kg of fake and expired tea.
10 people were arrested after officials found synthetic dyes and old tea being mixed together, then sold cheaply to local stalls.
Officials warn of dyes in tea
The fake tea contained dyes like Sunset Yellow FCF and tartrazine, stuff that can actually cause stomach issues or allergies.
Legal action is underway, and officials are urging everyone to double-check packaging dates before buying tea, or even try simple home tests to make sure your chai is the real deal.