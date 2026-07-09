Hyderabad forecast: light showers, gusts to 40km/h, 32°C high
India
Hyderabad's in for a chill, rainy Thursday: expect light showers, cloudy skies, and gusty winds up to 40km per hour.
Temperatures will stay comfy, with highs around 32 degrees Celsius and lows near 24 degrees Celsius.
IMD issues Telangana rain advisory
Across Telangana, light to moderate rainfall is set to continue all week. Some districts such as Adilabad and Karimnagar might see stronger winds up to 60km per hour.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advises everyone, especially farmers, to keep an eye on updates as the rain could affect daily plans and farm work until July 15.