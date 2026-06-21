Hyderabad government school NEET re-exam candidate caught with hidden phone
India
An 18-year-old NEET candidate was caught allegedly using a mobile phone hidden inside a restroom's flush tank during the reexamination at a government school in Hyderabad.
He had allegedly stashed the device before the test, hoping to sneak answers during the exam.
Despite early security checks and frisking, no one spotted his setup.
Police seize phone, register cheating case
During the exam, he asked to use the restroom, claiming stomach pain, but took longer than expected.
Proctors checked on him and found him searching for answers online with the hidden phone.
Police seized the device and registered a case under cheating laws; an investigation is underway.