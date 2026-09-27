Hyderabad gym owner Saketh Kumar booked for harassing woman sub-inspector
India
During the Ganesh immersion festivities in Hyderabad, Saketh Kumar (who owns Oxygen Fitness Club) was booked for harassing a woman sub-inspector.
The officer had asked a group, reportedly drunk and causing trouble in Almasguda, to move along.
Instead, Kumar allegedly got in her way and misbehaved.
BNS case filed against Saketh Kumar
Police registered a case against Kumar under Sections 74, 75(2) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The incident happened while about 30,000 officers were on duty to keep things safe during the massive festival.
Sadly, despite these efforts, 13 people lost their lives and 26 were injured during the celebrations.