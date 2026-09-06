Hyderabad hit by surprise showers Sunday afternoon, breaking dry spell
India
Hyderabad finally got a break from the dry weather with surprise showers on Sunday afternoon, September 6.
The day started off clear but turned rainy after 3pm catching some commuters off guard in areas like Uppal, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, and Mettuguda.
Luckily, since it was a weekend, the sudden rain didn't cause major traffic issues.
Miyapur recorded 25mm rainfall
Miyapur saw the heaviest rain in the city at 25mm by evening, while Malakpet (16mm), Kavadiguda (15.8mm), and Uppal (15.5mm) weren't far behind.
Other neighborhoods like Moosarambagh and Amberpet also got decent showers.
Many districts across Telangana had even more intense rainfall (Kodakandala in Jangaon topped out at 54.5mm), making it rain in several parts of Telangana.