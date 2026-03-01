Hyderabad hits 35degC in March for 1st time in history
India
Hyderabad is in for a tough summer, with temperatures hitting 35°C today and the "real feel" pushing up to 38°C thanks to clear skies.
The IMD says this is hotter than usual, and more above-normal heatwave days are expected across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through May.
What to do to stay safe
Rising temps mean it'll get even hotter—up to 38°C by the second week of March—and crowded city areas will feel it most.
Air quality isn't great either (AQI: 145), so if you have asthma or allergies, take care.
Doctors suggest drinking lots of water, sticking to natural coolers like buttermilk, and avoiding the sun from noon to 4pm.
The city is setting up water kiosks and cooling centers to help everyone stay safe.