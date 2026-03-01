Hyderabad hits 35degC in March for 1st time in history

What to do to stay safe

Rising temps mean it'll get even hotter—up to 38°C by the second week of March—and crowded city areas will feel it most.

Air quality isn't great either (AQI: 145), so if you have asthma or allergies, take care.

Doctors suggest drinking lots of water, sticking to natural coolers like buttermilk, and avoiding the sun from noon to 4pm.

The city is setting up water kiosks and cooling centers to help everyone stay safe.