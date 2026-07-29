Hyderabad inspector Srinivasulu Reddy suspended over ₹2cr blackmail, assault claim
India
A Hyderabad police inspector, Srinivasulu Reddy, has been suspended after a woman accused him of sexual assault and blackmail.
She says he used explicit videos to extort nearly ₹2 crore from her over several years.
The allegations surfaced after she approached top police officials, leading to his immediate removal from duty while the case is investigated.
Woman alleges forced abortion, video threats
According to the woman, Reddy first gained her trust when she sought help for a family issue, but then manipulated and threatened her.
She claims he forced her to give him money, made her undergo an abortion, and repeatedly threatened to leak private videos online if she refused his demands.
Police are now investigating both sides of the story.