Hyderabad inspectors seize palm oil, dairy ingredients in paneer probe

Food safety officials in Hyderabad inspected 14 dairy units in Hyderabad and adjoining areas and found loose palm oil and GMS at some units allegedly manufacturing "analog" paneer.

Approximately one ton of palm oil, 476kg of GCS, 1,760 packs of Mavee's Classic Premium Cooking Cream, and 150kg of skimmed milk powder were seized, raising big questions about what's actually in your paneer.