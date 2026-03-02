Hyderabad man loses ₹66 lakh to online matrimonial fraud

Police are urging people to be cautious

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Just days earlier, another scammer was arrested for using fake profiles—including one as "Anjali Kandula"—to cheat people out of lakhs via similar tricks.

The accused had procured approximately 400 to 500 SIM cards, which were used to create accounts for impersonation and fake crypto platforms.

The police are urging everyone: be extra careful with online investment offers, especially from strangers on dating or matrimonial sites.