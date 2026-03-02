Hyderabad man loses ₹66 lakh to online matrimonial fraud
A 29-year-old techie from Hyderabad lost over ₹66 lakh after meeting "Pallavi" on a matrimonial site.
She claimed to work in Malaysia and, after friendly chats, convinced him to invest in crypto and stocks for "promising substantial returns."
When he tried to withdraw his money, she demanded even more payments.
Realizing he'd been scammed, he reported it to the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police.
Police are urging people to be cautious
Police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Just days earlier, another scammer was arrested for using fake profiles—including one as "Anjali Kandula"—to cheat people out of lakhs via similar tricks.
The accused had procured approximately 400 to 500 SIM cards, which were used to create accounts for impersonation and fake crypto platforms.
The police are urging everyone: be extra careful with online investment offers, especially from strangers on dating or matrimonial sites.