Hyderabad man missing, alleged manhole fall, 4 drown in Nizamabad
India
On July 28, heavy rain in Hyderabad led to one accident, while separately, four young men drowned in the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad district.
In the Miyapur Police Station limits of Hyderabad, a 70-year-old man named Balaiah went missing after allegedly falling into an open manhole late at night.
Both incidents have sparked urgent rescue efforts.
Balaiah sought, 3 bodies recovered
Rescue teams are still searching for Balaiah along the drainage line, and police say they're doing everything they can to find him.
In Nizamabad, three of the drowned youths' bodies have been recovered (three were from Arshapalli) while search operations continue for the fourth person.
Police are investigating the drowning case to understand exactly what happened.