Hyderabad man Narender surrenders after allegedly killing wife Teja Sri
India
A 25-year-old man in Hyderabad's Baglingampally area turned himself in to police on Sunday after allegedly killing his wife, Teja Sri, during a heated argument at home.
The couple, married for five years, reportedly had ongoing relationship issues.
Narender has been booked for murder.
Evidence collected, autopsy at Gandhi Hospital
Forensic teams have collected evidence from their house as police try to figure out what led up to the tragedy.
Teja Sri's body has been sent for autopsy at Gandhi Hospital, which should help clarify the cause of death and provide more details about what happened.