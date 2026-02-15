Hyderabad: Man suffers broken leg after being dragged by SUV India Feb 15, 2026

A disturbing road rage case in Hyderabad left 45-year-old Sathish badly hurt after a Bolero SUV rear-ended his car near Mallapur X Road on February 9.

When Sathish tried to stop the driver, he was dragged around 700 meters while holding onto the bumper.

The vehicle didn't stop, leaving him with serious injuries, including a broken leg.