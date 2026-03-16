Hyderabad: Man, woman run over by car; son critically injured
India
A tragic accident in Hyderabad took the life of a medical representative and left his wife and son hurt.
The family was riding a two-wheeler in Medipally when a speeding car hit them from behind, throwing them onto the road.
Sadly, both parents were run over by the car.
Police are on the lookout for the driver
The whole incident was caught on CCTV, which is now helping police identify the hit-and-run vehicle.
The driver sped off right after the crash, but authorities have registered a case and are working to find out who is responsible.