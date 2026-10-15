Hyderabad mother pushes 6-year-old into Hussain Sagar lake, child rescued

The rescuers were recognized by the city's police commissioner, who called them "At a time when people sometimes remain busy recording videos on their mobile phones instead of helping those in distress, the courage and presence of mind shown by these three citizens are exemplary," and rewarded them for their courage.

The girl is safe and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Police have filed an attempted murder case against the mother and reminded everyone: if you're struggling, please reach out for help instead of taking drastic steps.