Hyderabad plans traffic diversions for 47th Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra

Heads up, Hyderabad! Major traffic diversions are planned this Thursday for the 47th Annual Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra.

The main ISKCON Abids procession rolls out from NTR Stadium at 11am winding through key city spots and wrapping up at Exhibition Grounds by 5pm

There's also a Banjara Hills temple procession from noon to 8pm. so expect extra crowds on those routes.