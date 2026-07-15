Hyderabad plans traffic diversions for 47th Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra
Heads up, Hyderabad! Major traffic diversions are planned this Thursday for the 47th Annual Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra.
The main ISKCON Abids procession rolls out from NTR Stadium at 11am winding through key city spots and wrapping up at Exhibition Grounds by 5pm
There's also a Banjara Hills temple procession from noon to 8pm. so expect extra crowds on those routes.
Banjara Hills alternate routes and helpline
If you're heading toward Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, from Shaikpet, Film Nagar, Tolichowki, or Jubilee Hills, try using Jubilee Hills Check Post or roads one and 10 instead.
Commuters between Masab Tank, Lakdikapul, and Khairatabad should also pick alternate ways.
The traffic police are asking everyone to cooperate and have set up a helpline (901-020-3626) if you need travel tips during the festival.