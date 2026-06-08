Hyderabad police and GHMC seize 90 tons raw chicken waste
Hyderabad police and GHMC teamed up for a big raid on June 8, confiscating about 90 tons of raw chicken waste from several city areas.
Turns out, this waste was being illegally shipped to fish farms across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, definitely not the kind of shortcut anyone wants in their food chain.
Seven vehicles caught, health concerns voiced
Seven vehicles were caught transporting the waste without permits, all collected from local shops and headed to commercial fish ponds.
Officials say this could seriously mess with public health since decomposing poultry waste can introduce nasty contaminants into what ends up on our plates.
Authorities file cases, chicken waste ban
Authorities have filed criminal cases against those involved and disposed of the seized material safely.
A public advisory is out now: Using raw chicken waste as fish feed is banned, so everyone's urged to stay alert and report any shady activity related to poultry waste handling.