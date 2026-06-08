Hyderabad police and GHMC seize 90 tons raw chicken waste India Jun 08, 2026

Hyderabad police and GHMC teamed up for a big raid on June 8, confiscating about 90 tons of raw chicken waste from several city areas.

Turns out, this waste was being illegally shipped to fish farms across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, definitely not the kind of shortcut anyone wants in their food chain.