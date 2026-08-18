Hyderabad Police bust fake ghee racket seize 36 tons material
Hyderabad Police and the Food Adulteration Surveillance Team just busted a huge fake ghee racket, seizing around 36 tons of material across the city, including 25.5 tons of adulterated ghee.
The inspections, which happened on Tuesday, uncovered synthetic ghee being made with milk solids, starch, and chemicals, all packaged and marketed under labels such as "100% Pure Ghee," "Premium Ghee," "Farm Fresh Ghee," and "Natural Ghee."
Adulterated ghee 10%-40% reached restaurants, caterers
Turns out, this adulterated stuff, with contamination levels between 10% and 40%, was supplied to restaurants, caterers, and sweet manufacturers.
Along with the fake ghee, officials also seized cream, palm oil, and vanaspati used in the mix.
Police advise checking seals, FSSAI mark
Police are urging everyone to buy ghee only from licensed vendors: check that seals aren't broken and look for FSSAI certification.
Samples are being tested in labs now, and legal action is underway.