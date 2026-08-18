Hyderabad Police bust fake ghee racket seize 36 tons material

Hyderabad Police and the Food Adulteration Surveillance Team just busted a huge fake ghee racket, seizing around 36 tons of material across the city, including 25.5 tons of adulterated ghee.

The inspections, which happened on Tuesday, uncovered synthetic ghee being made with milk solids, starch, and chemicals, all packaged and marketed under labels such as "100% Pure Ghee," "Premium Ghee," "Farm Fresh Ghee," and "Natural Ghee."