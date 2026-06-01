Hyderabad police bust IGNITE MLM scheme seen as banned QNET India Jun 12, 2026

Hyderabad City Police just took down a massive scam called "IGNITE," which was basically the Indian version of the banned QNET scheme.

In a quick crackdown, six people from across India were arrested only 18 days after their company was set up.

The operation exposed how IGNITE used a commission/bonus/reward-based recruitment scheme for enrolling direct sellers, but it all turned out to be a multilevel marketing trap.