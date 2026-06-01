Hyderabad police bust IGNITE MLM scheme seen as banned QNET
India
Hyderabad City Police just took down a massive scam called "IGNITE," which was basically the Indian version of the banned QNET scheme.
In a quick crackdown, six people from across India were arrested only 18 days after their company was set up.
The operation exposed how IGNITE used a commission/bonus/reward-based recruitment scheme for enrolling direct sellers, but it all turned out to be a multilevel marketing trap.
Recruitment scheme illegal, Hong Kong links
IGNITE ran on a recruitment-based system where victims were asked to bring in more people for supposed high returns, echoing older scams like QNET and Gold Quest.
This kind of setup is actually illegal under Indian law.
Police traced the operation back to Hong Kong and found links to international money transfers.