Next Article
Hyderabad Police crack down on cab overcharging this New Year's Eve
India
Heading out in Hyderabad for New Year's?
The city police are getting serious about fair rides—cab and auto drivers caught overcharging or refusing passengers will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.
If you run into trouble, just send the vehicle details and what happened to their WhatsApp helpline: +91 94-9061-6555.
No-nonsense approach to drunk driving
Hyderabad Police are also stepping up checks for drunk driving, with extra checkpoints across the city.
They've even been calling out drivers online who try to dodge rules with fake legal talk.
Everyone's encouraged to stick to traffic rules and use the WhatsApp line if needed—let's help keep New Year's safe for everyone!