Hyderabad police deploy 2,500 personnel for Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour

Hyderabad is gearing up big time for Lionel Messi's exhibition match on December 13 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With a large crowd expected at the 39,000-capacity venue, the city is rolling out serious security—think 2,500 officers and high-tech surveillance—to keep things smooth and safe.

What's the security game plan? Police from multiple departments (including special police units and fire services) will be on duty.

There'll be bomb squads, sniffer dogs, and over 400 CCTV cameras keeping an eye everywhere.

A command center will coordinate everything so fans can just focus on the football.

How do you get in—and what should you leave at home? You'll need to enter through your assigned gate using a QR code from the District App (no code, no entry).

Gate 1 is only for players and VVIPs; authorized personnel need barcode passes.

Leave cameras, bottles, electronics, and outside food behind—they're not allowed.