Hyderabad police stop student solidarity protest over NTA exam issues
Hyderabad police stopped a student protest at a solidarity event, where SFI and other groups were showing support for the ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
The protest called out the National Testing Agency (NTA) for alleged mismanagement in entrance exams like NEET and CUET.
SFI leaders criticized the police action, saying it was an attack on democratic rights.
John Wesley demands Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
Student representatives accused police of using force to silence their voices.
CPM State secretary John Wesley demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NTA's handling of exams.
Former legislator Julakanti Rangareddy weighed in, saying recent controversies have shaken trust in entrance tests and calling for more transparent, region-friendly exam policies.
The rally united several student organizations that expressed solidarity with demands for fairer examinations.