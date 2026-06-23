Hyderabad police sub-inspector V. Narsimhulu arrested for taking ₹50,000 bribe
India
A Hyderabad police sub-inspector, V. Narsimhulu from Gandhi Nagar station, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 23 for taking a ₹50,000 bribe.
He'd allegedly asked a complainant for ₹100,000 to grant station bail and stop further harassment in an ongoing case.
Narsimhulu remanded in Nampally court
ACB officials set up a trap and recovered the cash during their operation.
After his arrest, Narsimhulu was sent to a special court in Nampally for judicial remand.
The complainant's identity is being kept confidential for safety reasons. The investigation isn't over yet. ACB is still digging into the case.