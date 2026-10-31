Hyderabad police uncover alleged human egg sale racket, 43 rescued
India
Hyderabad police just uncovered an alleged illegal human egg harvesting and commercial sale racket, rescuing 43 women who were lured from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other States with promises of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per donation cycle.
Amit Sharma and Nikkat Parveen arrested
Police teams raided multiple locations, arresting eight people, including alleged main organizer Amit Sharma and alleged co-organizer and recruiter Nikkat Parveen.
Officers seized five vials of Humog HP 150 I.U. injections, a syringe, two needles, Primolut and Meprate tablets and other material.
Now, investigators are checking if laws around assisted reproduction were broken and looking into possible trafficking or document forgery.