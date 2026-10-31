Hyderabad police uncover alleged human egg sale racket, 43 rescued

Police teams raided multiple locations, arresting eight people, including alleged main organizer Amit Sharma and alleged co-organizer and recruiter Nikkat Parveen.

Officers seized five vials of Humog HP 150 I.U. injections, a syringe, two needles, Primolut and Meprate tablets and other material.

Now, investigators are checking if laws around assisted reproduction were broken and looking into possible trafficking or document forgery.