Hyderabad police warn food adulteration could attract Section 110 BNS
Hyderabad police are stepping up against food adulteration, and it's getting serious: anyone caught adding harmful substances to food could actually face Section 110 BNS, an attempt to commit culpable homicide, under the new law.
Hyderabad Joint CP (SB) and North Zone Joint Commissioner SM Vijay Kumar says this isn't just about bad taste; contaminated food can cause real health problems, even cancer.
Hyderabad H-FAST seizes nearly 246 tons
The city's H-FAST team and food safety officials have been busy, raiding 659 raids in just 140 days.
They've seized a whopping nearly 246 tons of tainted items: everything from fake ghee, spices, rotten meat, and chemically ripened fruits.
Repeat offenders and organized food-adulteration networks could face preventive detention under the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, as police work closely with the Food Safety Department to keep things clean.