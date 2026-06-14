Hyderabad PSU employee loses 2.22cr in Facebook and WhatsApp scam
A PSU employee from Hyderabad lost ₹2.22 crore after falling for a fake investment scheme promoted through Facebook ads.
The scammers added him to convincing WhatsApp groups run by supposed stock market experts, making everything look legit.
Fake app showed nearly 3.1cr
Over time, the victim was persuaded to transfer money in installments to multiple accounts.
The fraudsters even created a fake app showing huge profits, an inflated balance of nearly ₹3.1 crore, to keep him hooked.
When he tried to withdraw his money, they demanded extra payments for taxes and fees.
Victim reported to Hyderabad cybercrime police
Once he realized it was a scam, the victim reported it to Hyderabad cybercrime police.
An investigation is underway, and this case is a reminder: be careful with online investment offers, especially those popping up on social media!