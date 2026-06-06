Hyderabad records 1st major pre-monsoon downpour Saturday afternoon, flooding streets
India
Hyderabad got its first major pre-monsoon downpour on Saturday afternoon, and it definitely made an impact.
Streets in spots like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Mehdipatnam, Serilingampally, Miyapur, and the Old City quickly flooded, making it tough for people to get around.
Waterlogging causes serious traffic jams
Waterlogging led to serious traffic jams near Shaikpet flyover, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, Nanal Nagar, and Tolichowki.
Traffic police and disaster teams were out trying to help clear things up and drain water from the roads.
Shaikpet saw the most rain at 34mm. Other areas like Golconda and Mehdipatnam weren't far behind.
For many in Hyderabad, it was an evening of dodging puddles and waiting out gridlock.