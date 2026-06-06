Hyderabad records 1st major pre-monsoon downpour Saturday afternoon, flooding streets

Waterlogging causes serious traffic jams

Waterlogging led to serious traffic jams near Shaikpet flyover, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, Nanal Nagar, and Tolichowki.

Traffic police and disaster teams were out trying to help clear things up and drain water from the roads.

Shaikpet saw the most rain at 34mm. Other areas like Golconda and Mehdipatnam weren't far behind.

For many in Hyderabad, it was an evening of dodging puddles and waiting out gridlock.