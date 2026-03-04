Hyderabad records hottest March day on record

Health concerns due to heat

This early heatwave isn't just uncomfortable—it's raising health worries like dehydration and heat exhaustion, especially for kids, older people, and anyone working outside.

Doctors are urging everyone to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun between 11am and 4pm.

The city has set up water kiosks and cooling centers, but with air quality dipping (AQI at 145), it's smart to take extra care if you're out and about.