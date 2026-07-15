Hyderabad rolls flag 11.52L ASD voters while BLOs verify deaths
Nearly one in four Hyderabad voters has been marked as absent, shifted, or dead (ASD), with 11,52,613 names flagged during the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.
Officials said deceased voters are being verified using death certificates that are uploaded by booth-level officers (BLOs).
Hyderabad voter details deadline August 3
The deadline to update voter details is now August 3, giving people more time to get included.
Chandrayangutta tops the list for ASD voters at nearly a third of its electorate, followed by Karwan in terms of the second-highest number of ASD electors, and Nampally in terms of the second-highest proportion.
On the bright side, about 7.88% of all voters have already updated their information online, if you haven't yet, you can still visit your local BLO center or fill out forms digitally.