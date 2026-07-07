Hyderabad RTC Colony peepal and jamun felled after drinking dispute

Vata Foundation calls ₹50,000 fine paltry

These trees had survived earlier threats but were finally lost despite warnings from officials.

Offenders paid a ₹50,000 fine on the spot, but Uday Krishna Peddireddi from Vata Foundation called the fine a paltry amount, urging that more trees be planted and stricter penalties enforced.

As he put it, citing a number of instances where trees were felled on flimsy grounds in Hyderabad.