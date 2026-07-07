Hyderabad RTC Colony peepal and jamun felled after drinking dispute
India
In Hyderabad's RTC Colony, two long-standing native trees, a peepal and a jamun, were chopped down after a years-long conflict that started with people drinking near the peepal tree.
What began as an argument about two years ago eventually led to criminal cases and, sadly, the removal of both trees.
Vata Foundation calls ₹50,000 fine paltry
These trees had survived earlier threats but were finally lost despite warnings from officials.
Offenders paid a ₹50,000 fine on the spot, but Uday Krishna Peddireddi from Vata Foundation called the fine a paltry amount, urging that more trees be planted and stricter penalties enforced.
As he put it, citing a number of instances where trees were felled on flimsy grounds in Hyderabad.