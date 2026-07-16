Hyderabad Saidabad school told Hindu student to recite Islamic prayers
India
A school in Hyderabad's Saidabad area is facing criticism after parents of a Class two Hindu student said their child was told to memorize and recite Islamic prayers for homework, without their consent.
The parents felt this crossed a line and have called for schools to respect all religions, stressing that no student should be pushed into religious activities they or their families aren't comfortable with.
Saidabad police open probe after complaint
Saidabad police have started investigating after the parents filed a complaint. They're getting legal advice and moving forward with a case against the school's management.
The incident has sparked conversations about how schools handle religion and whether clear guidelines are needed to avoid situations like this in the future.