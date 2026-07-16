Hyderabad school permanently bans Class 2 teacher over Islamic homework
India
A class two teacher in Hyderabad was fired on July 16 after giving students homework with Islamic texts like Kalma and Surah Fatiha.
The issue came up when a relative spotted the assignment in the child's diary, leading the school to permanently ban the teacher.
BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav detained
The news quickly sparked protests outside the school, with parents and BJP workers demanding action against the principal and even calling for the school's recognition to be revoked.
BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav accused AIMIM leaders of stirring up trouble; he and others were detained during the protests.
While some appreciated how fast the school acted, many are still pushing for a deeper investigation and legal steps.