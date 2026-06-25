Hyderabad sees light to moderate showers, India Meteorological Department predicted
India
Hyderabad saw light to moderate showers on Wednesday evening, just as the India Meteorological Department predicted.
The rain kicked off around 7pm in spots like Secunderabad, Begumpet, Uppal, Nacharam, and Nagole, sticking around into the night and giving everyone a break from the sticky humidity.
Uppal T20 match interrupted by rain
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport got hit with the most rain, 26mm, while Nadergul and Adibatla followed with 17mm and 15.5mm. Other areas saw lighter showers.
The rainfall even interrupted a Telangana T20 League cricket match at Uppal's stadium, showing how weather can quickly change evening plans in the city.