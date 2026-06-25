Hyderabad sees light to moderate showers, India Meteorological Department predicted India Jun 25, 2026

Hyderabad saw light to moderate showers on Wednesday evening, just as the India Meteorological Department predicted.

The rain kicked off around 7pm in spots like Secunderabad, Begumpet, Uppal, Nacharam, and Nagole, sticking around into the night and giving everyone a break from the sticky humidity.