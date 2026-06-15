Hyderabad software employee Ramu found dead in Telangana farmhouse pool
India
A weekend party took a tragic turn when Ramu, a software employee from Hyderabad, was found dead in the swimming pool of a farmhouse in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.
He had gone there with colleagues, but injury marks on his body have police questioning whether it was really just an accident.
All party attendees questioned by police
Everyone who attended the party is now being questioned by police as they try to figure out what happened.
Investigators are collecting evidence and recording statements to piece together the events leading up to Ramu's death.
The case is still open as they work to find out if foul play was involved.