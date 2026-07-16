Hyderabad teacher who asked Class-2 students to memorize 'Kalma' fired
What's the story
A teacher at Success School in Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, has been sacked after Class 2 students were given religious homework. The teacher, Shaik Aisha Parveen, had allegedly asked students to memorize and recite the Kalma and Surah Al-Fatiha as homework. The incident came to light when a relative of a student noticed the religious content in his homework diary.
Relative
What relative said
Speaking to ANI, Supriya Gaud, the relative of the child, said, "Yesterday, I went to the school to pick my nephew up and I saw...the contents in his diary was something which is not related to the subject. I saw a teacher writing to read Kalma and Surah."
"Kalma and Surah is not a part of the subject, it is a religious book...If you want to make it a subject, please put Bhagavad Gita, Bible as a subject," she said.
Management action
Teacher permanently disqualified from future employment
After the incident came to light, the school management issued a termination letter to Parveen.
The letter stated she was "permanently disqualified" from future employment in the Success Group of Education Institutions.
The letter dated 15 July reads, "Further you are informed that you are permanently disqualified to apply for employment in future in the Success Group of Education Institutions."
The decision was taken after a complaint was filed at Sayeedabad police station.
Public outcry
BJP protests outside school, calls for unbiased probe
The incident sparked protests by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the school, who were later detained by Hyderabad police.
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao alleged this was a case of "Education Jihad" in Telangana and called for an unbiased probe into the matter.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also slammed the school management for what he called a "forceful attack on Hindu culture."