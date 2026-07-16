Hyderabad teacher who asked Class-2 students to memorize 'Kalma' fired 

Speaking to ANI, Supriya Gaud, the relative of the child, said, "Yesterday, I went to the school to pick my nephew up and I saw...the contents in his diary was something which is not related to the subject. I saw a teacher writing to read Kalma and Surah."

"Kalma and Surah is not a part of the subject, it is a religious book...If you want to make it a subject, please put Bhagavad Gita, Bible as a subject," she said.