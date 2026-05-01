Hyderabad techie suicide case: Wife, her paramour arrested

A 36-year-old software engineer, S Seetharam Reddy, died by suicide in Hyderabad 's Hussain Sagar Lake on February 9. His family has blamed his wife, Renuka, for causing him "mental stress" due to her alleged affairs. A zero FIR was first registered and later transferred to Bachupally police for detailed investigation after his family blamed his wife, Renuka, for pushing him to die by suicide.

Family allegations Affair, intimate video 'disturbed' Reddy Reddy's father, Venkateshwar, alleged that his son was deeply disturbed by his wife's affair and other issues linked to it. He also claimed that an intimate video related to the woman was shared with his son, which caused "extreme mental distress" and pushed him toward the drastic step. The couple had been married in 2018 and have two young children aged around seven and five.

Affair uncovered Investigators believe relationship led to ongoing disputes The investigation revealed that Renuka had an affair with a businessman named M Ramana Reddy. Investigators believe the relationship led to ongoing disputes and severe mental stress for the victim. According to police, the techie and his wife's relationship worsened in January when she left their home, triggered by frequent arguments.

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