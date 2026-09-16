Hyderabad teen escaped captivity alleges sexual assaults, arrests follow

The girl left home on September 9 after being reprimanded by her father and reached Bollarum railway station, where one of the accused allegedly gave her a cigarette mixed with marijuana.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the BNS, and police are investigating claims that six of them abused her over the past year and a half.

Police arrested the owner and manager of the Dhulapally hotel for allegedly allowing the minor to enter and providing a room without proper verification, and police are searching for another suspect while tracing where the drugs came from.