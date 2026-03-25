Hyderabad to reduce metro, bus fares amid fuel panic buying

Fare cut aims to encourage more people to use public transport

With gas stations packed and traffic getting worse, the fare cut is also a push for people to switch from private vehicles to public transportation.

TGSRTC's vice chairman, Y Nagi Reddy, points out that more people taking busses, especially electric ones, can help save fuel and reduce congestion.

The hope is that these lower fares will make life a bit easier for everyone caught up in the current crisis.