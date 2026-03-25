Hyderabad to reduce metro, bus fares amid fuel panic buying
Hyderabad is seeing panic buying and long queues at gas pumps amid fears of a fuel shortage, and the city's transport officials are stepping in to help.
Metro AC and Deluxe bus fares will drop by 30%.
State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says this move is meant to give commuters a break as long lines at gas pumps make daily travel tough.
Fare cut aims to encourage more people to use public transport
With gas stations packed and traffic getting worse, the fare cut is also a push for people to switch from private vehicles to public transportation.
TGSRTC's vice chairman, Y Nagi Reddy, points out that more people taking busses, especially electric ones, can help save fuel and reduce congestion.
The hope is that these lower fares will make life a bit easier for everyone caught up in the current crisis.