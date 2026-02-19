Hyderabad: Traffic snarls across city as thousands join Shivaji Jayanti
On Thursday, February 19, 2026, Hyderabad's main roads were packed as thousands turned out for Shivaji Jayanti processions.
The celebrations, honoring Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ran from late morning to evening and caused congestion on major routes like Madina and Afzalgunj.
Busses, vehicles rerouted through alternative paths
The biggest procession kicked off at Purana Pul Darwaza with about 800 people marching toward Imli Ban's Shivaji statue.
Five more rallies were held across the city, each drawing between 300 and 500 participants, and all culminated at the statue venue.
To keep things moving (sort of), busses and other vehicles were rerouted through alternative paths like Chandrayangutta and Kishanbagh.
Traffic jams lasted until around 9pm
An evening rally near Motinagar meant traffic jams lasted until around 9pm.
Once all the processions wrapped up, diversions ended and the city slowly got back to its usual pace.
If you were stuck in traffic—yeah, you definitely weren't alone!