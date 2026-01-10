Next Article
Hyderabad tragedy: Mother and infant lose lives in family dispute
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Hyderabad recently, where Sushma, 27, allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son before ending her own life.
This happened at her mother Lalitha's home, with police noting that Sushma and her husband Yashwant Reddy had been facing ongoing tensions.
Family shaken; investigation underway
Yashwant found the bedroom locked when he arrived at Lalitha's house around 9:30pm.
After forcing his way in, he discovered both Sushma and their son had died and quickly called the police.
Lalitha was so devastated by the loss that she reportedly tried to take her own life but survived.
Police are now looking into the family disagreements behind this deeply sad event.