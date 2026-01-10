Next Article
Gujarat builder targeted in ₹10cr sextortion plot, woman and journalist arrested
India
In Ahmedabad, a builder became the victim of a honey-trap and sextortion scheme after his nude videos were secretly recorded using a spy camera.
The accused—Sunita alias Annie Rajput, a businesswoman, and Ashwin Chauhan, a local newspaper editor and the Gujarat Pradesh NCP vice-president—allegedly demanded ₹10 crore from him, threatening to leak the footage online if he didn't pay up.
How the case unfolded
After receiving the extortion threats on WhatsApp, the builder went straight to the Cyber Crime Branch.
Police quickly arrested Rajput and Chauhan; both reportedly admitted that Rajput's friend Bini Gill (a gym trainer) planned the whole thing but is now on the run.
The two have been booked under criminal intimidation and privacy violation laws.