Operation Sindoor shakes up Pakistan's military structure, says India's top general
India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, shared that Operation Sindoor pushed Pakistan to make big changes in its military and constitution.
Speaking at the Pune Public Policy Festival 2026, he explained that Pakistan abolished the post of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and set up new commands as an implicit admission that the operation did not go in Islamabad's favor.
Chauhan pointed out these changes now put more power in the army's hands—something he feels could cause internal issues for Pakistan.
What this means for India's defense plans
General Chauhan also talked about how India is shifting toward tech-driven warfare but staying ready for old-school conflicts with neighbors like Pakistan and China.
He said most of the groundwork is done for India's new integrated command structure (think: better teamwork across the armed forces), and they're on track to roll it out ahead of schedule—drawing lessons from past operations like the Uri strikes.