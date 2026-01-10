Operation Sindoor shakes up Pakistan's military structure, says India's top general India Jan 10, 2026

India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, shared that Operation Sindoor pushed Pakistan to make big changes in its military and constitution.

Speaking at the Pune Public Policy Festival 2026, he explained that Pakistan abolished the post of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and set up new commands as an implicit admission that the operation did not go in Islamabad's favor.

Chauhan pointed out these changes now put more power in the army's hands—something he feels could cause internal issues for Pakistan.