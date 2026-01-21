Hyderabad village accused of poisoning 100 stray dogs
Nearly 100 stray dogs were reportedly poisoned using lethal injections in Yacharam village, Telangana, on January 19.
Animal rights activist Mudavath Preethi filed a complaint against the local sarpanch, ward member, and village secretary for allegedly organizing the killings.
Police probe and troubling pattern
Police have registered a case under animal cruelty laws and are investigating the Yacharam incident.
Animal-rights activists suspect professional dog killers may have been hired.
Officials gave mixed statements about what happened to the dogs, but villagers confirmed they were poisoned.
This isn't an isolated case—similar mass poisonings happened recently in Kamareddy district and have been reported before in Hanamkonda and Jagtial.
As police track down evidence, animal-rights activists have called for stronger action to protect stray animals across Telangana.