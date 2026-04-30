Hyderabad water disruption begins 6am on May 2
India
Heads up, Hyderabad! There'll be no water (or just a trickle) in several areas starting 6am on May 2, thanks to some major maintenance work.
Neighborhoods like Red Hills, Nampally, Mallepally, and parts of Banjara Hills will be affected, so plan ahead if you're in these zones.
Hyderabad cleans Asifnagar balancing tank
The city is cleaning out an old balancing tank at the Asifnagar Filter Beds, a key part of keeping your water clean and flowing smoothly in the future.
Officials recommend storing enough water before the outage; things should get back to normal gradually once the work wraps up.