Hyderabad water disruption begins 6am on May 2 India Apr 30, 2026

Heads up, Hyderabad! There'll be no water (or just a trickle) in several areas starting 6am on May 2, thanks to some major maintenance work.

Neighborhoods like Red Hills, Nampally, Mallepally, and parts of Banjara Hills will be affected, so plan ahead if you're in these zones.