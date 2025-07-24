Next Article
Hyderabad weather: Rain returns, temps drop to 21°C
Hyderabad saw a quick weather switch on Thursday, with everything from light drizzles to heavy downpours in different areas.
Secunderabad got 10.3mm of rain by afternoon, and Jubilee Hills had even heavier showers.
Temperatures stayed pretty comfy between 21°C and 29°C.
More rain likely tomorrow
More rain and thundershowers are expected on Friday, along with gusty winds up to 40km/h—so you might want to plan your commute accordingly.
Hussain Sagar is close to full, which could potentially raise concerns about flooding or waterlogging in some spots.
July so far
July is usually peak monsoon for Hyderabad, bringing 8-15 rainy days and mild temps around 24°C-30°C.
This year's rainfall has been all over the place—some areas get drenched while others barely see a drop.