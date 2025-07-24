India's $20B nuclear energy plan: Three small modular reactors

SMRs could open up a $20 billion market

SMRs are designed to be safer, faster to build, and easier to set up than traditional nuclear plants.

They'll help cut carbon emissions, boost energy security, and even let old fossil fuel plants get a second life.

Plus, the government expects these reactors could open up a $20 billion market over the next decade—so it's not just about clean energy; it's about new jobs and tech built in India too.