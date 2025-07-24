India's $20B nuclear energy plan: Three small modular reactors
India just announced plans to build three homegrown small modular reactors (SMRs).
These include a 200 MWe Bharat SMR, a smaller 55 MWe unit, and a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor for making hydrogen.
The idea is to power up industries and remote areas, while also supporting clean hydrogen tech—most of the parts will be made right here in India.
The first two lead units of the 55 MWe SMR are planned to be built by 2033.
SMRs could open up a $20 billion market
SMRs are designed to be safer, faster to build, and easier to set up than traditional nuclear plants.
They'll help cut carbon emissions, boost energy security, and even let old fossil fuel plants get a second life.
Plus, the government expects these reactors could open up a $20 billion market over the next decade—so it's not just about clean energy; it's about new jobs and tech built in India too.