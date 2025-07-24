₹1Cr project aims to reduce traffic in Bengaluru by 30%

The plan includes upgrading the pothole app so anyone can report illegal parking or signal problems (and see live updates), plus a new "Hyperlocal Rain Predictor" to time roadwork around weather. Expect "Green Wave Signals" that sync up traffic lights for smoother drives and a public WhatsApp group where you can flag local issues straight to officials.

Focusing on immediate solutions

Instead of waiting years for new metro lines or big road projects, this initiative uses AI and community input to get more out of what Bengaluru already has.

As Pitti puts it: making smarter choices today could mean less time stuck in traffic tomorrow.