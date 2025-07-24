Next Article
'Don't you know I'm a woman?': Viral video sparks outrage
A video from a Lucknow petrol pump is making the rounds online, showing a woman insisting she be served first and threatening men with her slipper.
Things got heated as she pushed a man's motorcycle, used strong language, and even tried to grab someone's phone when they started recording.
Netizens recall similar incidents
The clip quickly sparked outrage on social media. Many called out her aggressive behavior, while some pointed out that if a man had acted this way, he'd probably face arrest.
Others wondered if her anger was linked to past harassment she might have experienced.
The whole scene reminded people of another recent viral incident where a woman lashed out at a cab driver over delays.