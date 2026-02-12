Hyderabad weather today: Daytime highs could reach 30degC
Hyderabad is set for a mild, misty Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will hover around 30°C, and nights will cool down to about 17°C.
Expect humidity around 61% in the hourly summary and 45% in the Deccan Chronicle forecast, with some forecasts predicting afternoon humidity could dip to about 20-30%, plus light breezes—so nothing too wild on the wind front.
Tips to stay comfortable
No rain today, but temps are climbing higher than usual for early February and could hit up to 33°C by the weekend.
The warmer weather means you might feel dehydrated faster—so keep that water bottle handy.
Also, air quality isn't great (AQI 229 - Unhealthy), so it's smart to limit outdoor plans from noon to late afternoon, especially if you have breathing issues or just want to avoid the heat.