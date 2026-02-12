Hyderabad weather today: Daytime highs could reach 30degC

Tips to stay comfortable

No rain today, but temps are climbing higher than usual for early February and could hit up to 33°C by the weekend.

The warmer weather means you might feel dehydrated faster—so keep that water bottle handy.

Also, air quality isn't great (AQI 229 - Unhealthy), so it's smart to limit outdoor plans from noon to late afternoon, especially if you have breathing issues or just want to avoid the heat.