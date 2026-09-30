Hyderabad woman B Sirisha found dead in hotel, boyfriend missing
India
A 34-year-old woman, B Sirisha, was found dead in her Hyderabad hotel room on Tuesday.
She had checked in on September 24, with her boyfriend, A Srinivas, using fake names.
When Srinivas left early and staff noticed Sirisha wasn't responding, they called the police, who found her body.
Sirisha injuries point to curtain rod
Investigators think Sirisha may have been attacked with a blunt object like a curtain rod, based on injuries seen.
Forensic teams are reviewing CCTV and collecting evidence. Police are also checking whether this history connects to the present case.
Special teams are searching for Srinivas, who is currently missing. The investigation is ongoing.