Hyderabad: Woman duped of ₹5cr in fake land deal
An elderly woman from Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, lost ₹5 crore after being tricked by a group who faked ownership of over 100 acres in Mahabubnagar.
They presented documents for a supposed 2009 development agreement and claimed the land was nearly fully developed, convincing her to pay up as an initial installment for the transfer.
Police have registered a case naming 80 people
Police have registered a case naming 80 people—including local sub-registrar Vinod Kumar and junior assistant Ravi—for their alleged roles in the scam.
Key suspects like Parya Pasha, Mujahid Ali, and Syeda Qaiser Sultana are under investigation.
The case has sparked fresh worries about how easy it is to fall victim to land frauds in Hyderabad.