Hyderabad: Woman duped of ₹5cr in fake land deal India Feb 20, 2026

An elderly woman from Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, lost ₹5 crore after being tricked by a group who faked ownership of over 100 acres in Mahabubnagar.

They presented documents for a supposed 2009 development agreement and claimed the land was nearly fully developed, convincing her to pay up as an initial installment for the transfer.